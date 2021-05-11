Pakistan would not resume talks with India till its restored the special status of the Occupied Valley : Prime Minister

On the issue of Kashmir, the prime minister categorically stated that Pakistan would not resume talks with India till its restored the special status of the Occupied Valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :On the issue of Kashmir, the prime minister categorically stated that Pakistan would not resume talks with India till its restored the special status of the Occupied Valley.

"Unless India reverts its August 5, 2019 action, Pakistan will not hold talks," he said.

Imran Khan said the Hindu supremacist ideology of the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party of India was being condemned at the international level.

He lauded the role of Pakistan's Foreign Office in leading a full campaign to highlight the Kashmir issue globally.

COVID-19: Imran Khan appealed to the nation to fully follow precautions to contain the spread of third wave of coronavirus, particularly during the Eid holidays.

"I request you to follow the Standard Operating Procedures and particularly use face masks. Take care of your elderly so as to avoid lockdown," he said.

To a question on reduction of timings in bazaars that led to more crowd, he said the schedule could be reviewed in consultation with the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC).

He said Pakistan was working on producing its own COVID-19 vaccine and the "good news was in this regard is in the offing".

Portal for Overseas Pakistanis: Imran Khan announced establishment of a dedicated portal for the overseas Pakistanis to be headed by the foreign minister, where complaints could be lodged directly if an embassy or foreign mission did not respond to their pleas.

He said the portal would be advertised soon where a special officer would be working under the foreign minister as a focal person to deal with the complaints.

He mentioned that the Foreign Office was working well in the area of diplomacy. The government was focusing on two areas - consular services and attracting foreign investment. He, however, admitted that his recent interaction with the diplomats deployed at missions abroad, where he had pointed out the shortcomings, should not have gone on air for public consumption.

