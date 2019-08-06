Pakistan would unveil evil face of India before world: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that Pakistan would continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people for resolving the long-standing Kashmir issue as per the United Nations resolution

Addressing a press conference here, Firdous assured the wife of Hurriyat Leader Yaseen Malik- Mishal malik that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people and leaders would not go in vain.

Pakistan would unveil the evil face of India before the World, she added.