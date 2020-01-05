UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Wouldn't Allow Its Land To Be Used Against Any Country, Says ISPR

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 06:00 PM

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th January, 2020) Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor has said Pakistan will not allow its land to be used against any country.Talking to a private tv channel, he said we will not become part of any action that undermines the regional stability.He said Pakistan stands for peace and is making all out efforts for regional peace.

Pakistan has played a significant role in Afghan reconciliation process. He said the regional situation changed after attack on Iranian general.Major General Asif Ghafoor said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held telephonic communication with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in which the army chief emphasized to reduce tensions between regional countries.Replying to a question, he said the course India has chosen will lead to its own destruction.

He said Pakistan armed forces know how to defend their country.

