Pakistan writer delegation visits historical sites in China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :A 4-member writers and scholar delegation of Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL)'s on Wednesday visited famous sites of Forbidden City and Temple of Heaven in China.

The delegation comprising of Amjad islam Amjad, Dr. Adal Soomro, Bushra Farrukh and Dr.

Rashid Hameed, Director General Pakistan Academy of Letters are visiting Beijing, China on the invitation of China Writers Association (CWA), said a press release issued here.

The visit is being organized under the Cultural Exchange Agreement between China and Pakistan.

China Writers Association arranged a visit of delegation to the famous sights of Forbidden City and Temple of Heaven. As well as a round table discussion was also arranged in which the writers of both countries participated.

They wowed to further strengthen the literary relations between two friendly countries Pakistan and China.