Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association elects new body

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Shahid Akram Guccha elected un-opposed as Central Chairman of Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association and Muhammad Hanif Lakhany elected as Senior Vice Chairman for the year 2020-21.

According to PYMA announcement, Muhammad Farhan Ashrafi was elected as Vice Chairman for Sindh and Balochistan region and Kamran Ali Magoon, Vice Chairman for Punjab and KPK region, said a press release on Thursday.

The other members of executive committee from Sindh and Balochistan region are Altaf Haroon, Muhammad Noman Ilyas, Tanvir Ahmed, Abdul Samad Gaba, Waheed Umer and Bilal Buksh.

Similarly, from Punjab and KPK region Rehan Naseem, Nadeem Iqbal, Shaikh Ahmed Tayyab, Awais Nisar, Muhammad Tahir, Khalid Ahmed and Jawad Asghar were elected as members of the executive committee.

The Annual General Meeting of PYMA will be held on September 29.