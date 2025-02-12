Pakistan, Yemen Enjoy Strong Bilateral Ties: Chairman Senate
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 07:07 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep-rooted and fraternal relations with Yemen, emphasizing the shared cultural, historical and religious bonds between the two nations.
He expressed these views during a meeting with the Ambassador of Yemen, Mohammed Motahar Alashabi, in Islamabad on Wednesday.
The discussion covered a wide range of topics, with a focus on enhancing bilateral relations, regional stability and economic cooperation.
Gilani warmly welcomed the Ambassador and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for Yemen in its efforts to achieve peace and stability.
He highlighted Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to providing support through scholarships, capacity-building initiatives and professional training for Yemeni students and officials.
He emphasized that Pakistan could extend its expertise to Yemen in key sectors such as climate change, information technology, agriculture, and defense. Regarding regional dynamics, he underscored Pakistan’s strategic significance as a nuclear power and highlighted its close ties with China and Turkiye.
While discussing the Afghan refugee situation the Chairman noted that Pakistan continues to host thousands of Afghan refugees, urging the global community to play its role in addressing this challenge.
The Yemeni Ambassador acknowledged the strong and valued relationship between Pakistan and Yemen and called for further cooperation in capacity building, scholarships, and international collaboration.
The meeting also reviewed Pakistan’s steadfast support for a peaceful resolution to the Yemen conflict, aligning with UN Security Council (UNSC) and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) resolutions.
Gilani reaffirmed Pakistan’s backing for key peace initiatives, including the Riyadh Agreement of December 2019, and reiterated Pakistan’s active role in the OIC Contact Group on Yemen.
He stressed the need to expand trade relations and explore investment opportunities between the two countries. He noted that Pakistan’s institutions, including NADRA and private sector companies (particularly in IT and construction), could play a significant role in Yemen’s reconstruction once peace is restored. He also highlighted the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to provide a one-window operation for investments in IT, agriculture, mining, and other sectors.
Emphasizing the importance of high-level exchanges, Chairman Gilani highlighted the creation of a Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Senate to strengthen people-to-people and inter-parliamentary relations.
He extended an invitation to Yemen’s parliamentary and ministerial leadership for an official visit to Pakistan to develop a roadmap for future collaboration. He also invited the Ambassador to visit Multan to engage with the business community and explore opportunities for economic cooperation.
