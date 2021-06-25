Pakistan yet in grey list as FATF announces its verdict

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan has complied with 26 points out of 27 but despite all that her name is still on the grey list of Financial Action Task Force.

PARIS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2021) Much awaited Financial Action Task Force’s decision has finally come out. Pakistan has still to remain on the grey list.

FATF decision has come even after Pakistan complied with 26 out of 27 points.

Pakistani citizens were much hopeful that the country’s name would be out of the grey list after complying with 26 points out of 27.

But decision is totally opposite of their hopes and expectations. Paksitan is still needed to comply with the remaining point to come out of the grey list.

On other hand, India is committing terrorism in Occupied Kashmir and sponsoring terrorism to maintain her hegemony in the region but FATF and other international organizations are silent on her role.