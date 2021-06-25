UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Yet In Grey List As FATF Announces Its Verdict

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 19 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan yet in grey list as FATF announces its verdict

Pakistan has complied with 26 points out of 27 but despite all that her name is still on the grey list of Financial Action Task Force.

PARIS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2021) Much awaited Financial Action Task Force’s decision has finally come out. Pakistan has still to remain on the grey list.

FATF decision has come even after Pakistan complied with 26 out of 27 points.

Pakistani citizens were much hopeful that the country’s name would be out of the grey list after complying with 26 points out of 27.

But decision is totally opposite of their hopes and expectations. Paksitan is still needed to comply with the remaining point to come out of the grey list.

On other hand, India is committing terrorism in Occupied Kashmir and sponsoring terrorism to maintain her hegemony in the region but FATF and other international organizations are silent on her role.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Financial Action Task Force

Recent Stories

Tarin’s determination to boost revenue supported ..

3 minutes ago

Dahani dedicates his achievements to his late pare ..

37 minutes ago

Maritime sector playing effective role in securing ..

49 minutes ago

Khamenei receives all-Iranian Covid jab

44 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

44 minutes ago

Modi's claim to restore J&K statehood 'vague, agai ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.