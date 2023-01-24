Pakistan youth festival in full swing

The Pakistan Youth Festival has received an overwhelming response on its second day as a large number of students from different colleges and universities participated in different activities held here at the Arts Council of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Youth Festival has received an overwhelming response on its second day as a large number of students from different colleges and universities participated in different activities held here at the Arts Council of Pakistan.

The second day of festival featured different activities including dance, singing, speech and essay writing.

A theater workshop was also organized in which Arts Council mentors Asad Gujjar, Raheel Siddiqui, Mazhar Noorani and Farhan Alam inculcated acting skills among the candidates.

The contestant thanked President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah for providing a big platform.

A prize of Rs 2 lakh will be awarded to the winner of the competition.

The Festival will continue till January 29.