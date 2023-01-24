UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Youth Festival In Full Swing

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Pakistan youth festival in full swing

The Pakistan Youth Festival has received an overwhelming response on its second day as a large number of students from different colleges and universities participated in different activities held here at the Arts Council of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Youth Festival has received an overwhelming response on its second day as a large number of students from different colleges and universities participated in different activities held here at the Arts Council of Pakistan.

The second day of festival featured different activities including dance, singing, speech and essay writing.

A theater workshop was also organized in which Arts Council mentors Asad Gujjar, Raheel Siddiqui, Mazhar Noorani and Farhan Alam inculcated acting skills among the candidates.

The contestant thanked President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah for providing a big platform.

A prize of Rs 2 lakh will be awarded to the winner of the competition.

The Festival will continue till January 29.

Related Topics

Pakistan January From

Recent Stories

DEWA to participate in Dubai International Project ..

DEWA to participate in Dubai International Project Management Forum 2023 as orga ..

15 minutes ago
 Taliban, UNESCO Discuss Restoring Historic Sites i ..

Taliban, UNESCO Discuss Restoring Historic Sites in Afghanistan - Reports

16 seconds ago
 Berdiansk Car Explosion Preliminary Classified as ..

Berdiansk Car Explosion Preliminary Classified as Terrorist Attack by Ukraine- A ..

18 seconds ago
 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Sweeps 95th Ac ..

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Sweeps 95th Academy Awards Nominations

2 minutes ago
 Cash looted, man shot injured in separate incident ..

Cash looted, man shot injured in separate incidents

13 minutes ago
 Biden Urges Congress to Pass Federal Assault Weapo ..

Biden Urges Congress to Pass Federal Assault Weapons Ban After Half Moon Bay Sho ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.