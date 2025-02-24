Pakistan Youth Parliament Delegation Visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A 20-member delegation from the Pakistan Youth Parliament on Monday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) for a study tour, where they were briefed on the organization’s advanced policing system and operations.
Shift Commander Safe City, Muhammad Imran Mehboob, provided an overview of the Intelligent Traffic Management System, Artificial Intelligence-based surveillance, and the role of modern cameras in law enforcement. He highlighted that the Safe Cities Project has significantly enhanced police investigations and trial proceedings, ensuring improved crime prevention and public safety.
He emphasized the pivotal role of the Safe Cities Project in the revival of international cricket in Pakistan by providing top-tier security solutions.
The delegation appreciated the state-of-the-art policing system, acknowledging its positive impact on transforming police culture. They termed the Safe Cities initiative a revolutionary step in modern law enforcement. At the end of the visit, commemorative shields were exchanged between the Punjab Safe Cities Authority and the Pakistan Youth Parliament delegation.
