July 24, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Youth Parliament visited the upper house of the parliament on Monday led by Muhammad Abubakar.

The delegation comprising of the talented young guns of the country visited the Senate museum and watched the documentary on the history of the upper house, said a press release issued here.

The entourage was briefed on the business of the house primarily about its working and legislation process.

Later on, the delegation witnessed the proceeding of the senate session as well.

