Pakistan Youth Peace Movement pays tribute to APS martyrs

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Youth Peace Movement (PYPM) organized a prayer ceremony in memory of the Army Public school (APS) martyrs at the central Secretariat on Sunday.

Central leaders of the PYPM, Nasir Haider Kasi, Arbab Nasir Haider Kasi, Khan Ahmed Khan, Sindh President Imran Ali Jatoi, Region 4 President Allahuddin Achakzai, Pashtun Belt President Khan Abdullah Khan Achakzai, and others addressed the ceremony and paid tribute to APS and other martyrs.

They said that terrorists have targeted innocent students and teachers, Pak Army, FC, Police, Levies, and common citizens to please their foreign masters for the sake of their few coins.

They said that eight years ago today, terrorists attacked the APS in Peshawar which left 132 children, and 16 staff members, including the principal, martyred.

They said that December 16, 2014, is the darkest day in the history of Pakistan when terrorists martyred innocent students and teachers, adding that the nation would never forget theri supreme sacrifices made for the sake of establishing peace in the country.