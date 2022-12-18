UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Youth Peace Movement Pays Tribute To APS Martyrs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan Youth Peace Movement pays tribute to APS martyrs

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Youth Peace Movement (PYPM) organized a prayer ceremony in memory of the Army Public school (APS) martyrs at the central Secretariat on Sunday.

Central leaders of the PYPM, Nasir Haider Kasi, Arbab Nasir Haider Kasi, Khan Ahmed Khan, Sindh President Imran Ali Jatoi, Region 4 President Allahuddin Achakzai, Pashtun Belt President Khan Abdullah Khan Achakzai, and others addressed the ceremony and paid tribute to APS and other martyrs.

They said that terrorists have targeted innocent students and teachers, Pak Army, FC, Police, Levies, and common citizens to please their foreign masters for the sake of their few coins.

They said that eight years ago today, terrorists attacked the APS in Peshawar which left 132 children, and 16 staff members, including the principal, martyred.

They said that December 16, 2014, is the darkest day in the history of Pakistan when terrorists martyred innocent students and teachers, adding that the nation would never forget theri supreme sacrifices made for the sake of establishing peace in the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Peshawar Army Police Martyrs Shaheed Nasir Jatoi December Sunday Prayer

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

8 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

17 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

17 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

17 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.