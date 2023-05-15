'Pakistan Zindabad' rally arranged in Loralai

The civil societies and political figures organized a 'Pakistan Zindabad' rally to express solidarity with defense forces in the district Loralai of Balochistan on Monday

LORALAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The civil societies and political figures organized a 'Pakistan Zindabad' rally to express solidarity with defense forces in the district Loralai of Balochistan on Monday.

The participants of the rally while expressing solidarity with defense forces, said that the entire nation stands with Pakistan Army for strengthening the defense of the country.

The rally was attended by a large number of tribal elders, and leaders of various political and religious parties, activists and people from different walks of life.

The participants chanted the slogan "Long lives Pakistan" and marched through different routes of the areas. The people have raised placards inscribed with slogans in favor of sound, stable and strong Pakistan and the Pakistan Army.

A Political leader Shams Hamzazai said that there was peace and stability in the country due to the sacrifices of brave security forces.

He said that for the development and stability of the country for all political and religious parties to be needed on the same page.

He said that they will stand by with the Pakistan Army and would not let anyone to defame Pakistan and the Pakistan Army.

Shams Hamzazai said the PTI workers showed examples of the worst fascist response that was ever witnessed in the country's history, adding "This is the worst kind of demagoguery and fascism that is being demonstrated by a leader whose rise to fame was sports.

Contrary to it, he said, Imran Khan chose the path of spreading anarchy, chaos and destruction in the country only to protect himself from accountability.

Shams Hamzai said it was Imran Khan who was responsible for all the destruction that occurred across the country as he had been continuously instigating his party workers over the year for indulging in violent activities, including attacking and setting ablaze public buildings.

Government property is subject to arson and vandalism, which is less condemnable, he noted.

He said that attacking state property proved that it was a big temptation, adding that the armed men of PTI attacked the government buildings as well as ambulances and hospitals while they said that peaceful protest was the right of every citizen.

However, such arson and incitement will never be allowed, state institutions should arrest those responsible involved in violent incidents as soon as possible and give real punishments.

Shams Hamzazai said that PTI's raid on the residences of military officials and sensitive institutions was not a protest but an attack and PTI has made a sad history.

During the march, citizens welcomed it in various localities and raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.