'Pakistan Zindabad Rally' convened in Matiari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The celebrations for Pakistan’s Independence Day and “Marka-e-Haq” have been inaugurated in district Matiari.

The events began with the Friday prayer at the mosque within the DC Office premises, followed by prayers and charity distribution. Later, the national flag was hoisted at the DC Office amid the resounding chants of "Pakistan Zindabad." The national anthem was played during the flag hoisting, and attendees stood in respect, expressing their patriotic spirit.

Following this, a tree plantation campaign was launched, during which the Deputy Commissioner and SSP planted trees, delivering a strong message of environmental protection.

A key highlight of the celebration was the “Pakistan Zindabad” rally, which started from the Deputy Commissioner Office and passed through various city routes before concluding at “Mango Square.” Participants in the rally carried national flags, banners and posters inscribed with patriotic slogans.

At Mango Square, free "Made in Pakistan Matiari Ice Cream" was distributed. Cultural music was also played on the occasion, enhancing the joyful atmosphere and adding vibrant national colors to the celebration.