Pakistan Zindabad Rally Held
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) A “Pakistan Zindabad” rally was organized on Wednesday at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office
in the city to express unwavering solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces and to honor their courageous response in defending the nation.
The rally was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Mudassir Nawaz and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Muhammad Jafar Chaudhry. A large number of employees participated with great enthusiasm, chanting patriotic slogans and waving national flags.
ADC Mudassir Nawaz said, “We salute the bravery and commitment of our armed forces who are standing guard for the protection of our beloved homeland.”
ADC Muhammad Jafar Chaudhry reiterated the district administration’s full preparedness. “We, along with our departments and citizens, are fully ready to defend every inch of our land,” he declared.
The rally concluded with renewed pledges of national unity and steadfast support for Pakistan’s armed forces in the face of any aggression.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ahsan praises PAF, vows to foil India’s inimical designs through national unity4 minutes ago
-
PDMA, Rescue on high alert in Punjab4 minutes ago
-
Two hurt as roof collapsed4 minutes ago
-
Code Red has also been imposed in Punjab Emergency Service District Chiniot4 minutes ago
-
Emergency preparedness measures finalized4 minutes ago
-
Police seize Rs 25m NCP items in DIKhan4 minutes ago
-
TMA Abbottabad holds rally to condemn Indian aggression, express solidarity with Pakistan Army4 minutes ago
-
IDO Haripur conducts market inspections, seals illegal petrol station4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Zindabad rally held4 minutes ago
-
'Indian aggression threatens regional peace'14 minutes ago
-
Masses united to foil nefarious designs of India: Milli Yakjehti Council14 minutes ago
-
Egypt voices concern over escalating tensions between India, Pakistan, urges de-escalation, dialogue24 minutes ago