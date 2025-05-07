Pakistan Zindabad rally held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) A “Pakistan Zindabad” rally was organized on Wednesday at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office

in the city to express unwavering solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces and to honor their courageous response in defending the nation.

The rally was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Mudassir Nawaz and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Muhammad Jafar Chaudhry. A large number of employees participated with great enthusiasm, chanting patriotic slogans and waving national flags.

ADC Mudassir Nawaz said, “We salute the bravery and commitment of our armed forces who are standing guard for the protection of our beloved homeland.”

ADC Muhammad Jafar Chaudhry reiterated the district administration’s full preparedness. “We, along with our departments and citizens, are fully ready to defend every inch of our land,” he declared.

The rally concluded with renewed pledges of national unity and steadfast support for Pakistan’s armed forces in the face of any aggression.