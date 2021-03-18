Pakistan Zindabad rally held in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The civil society including teachers and students Thursday staged 'Pakistan Zindabad' rally to show their love for the country.

The rally organized by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), led by Chief Coordination Officer (COO), Nosheen Shakeel Khan.

The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with different patriotic slogans. They were also chanting slogans. After passing through different roads, the rally reached the St Marry school, where it was converted into a public gathering.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers highlighted the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army in restoration of peace.