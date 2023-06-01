UrduPoint.com

'Pakistan Zindabad Rally' Held In Support Of Armed Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Pashtun tribesmen on Thursday held a Pakistan Zindabad rally in support of armed forces in Tehsil Muslim Bagh, district Killa Saif Ullah in Balochistan

The tribesmen led by Chief of Muttahida Qabail Malik Aman Ullah Maktharzai organized the rally which started from Kan Mahterzai and ended in Muslim Bagh. Four thousand people took part in the rally in 300 vehicles and 400 motorcycles.

