Pakistan Zindabad rally held on Pakistan Day in Pishin

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Zindabad rally was taken out to mark Pakistan Day in Pishin district of Balochistan on Tuesday.

The participants of the rally held a 1200 meters long National flag. The rally was attended by a large number of district administration, tribal elders, and leaders of various political and religious parties, activists and people from different walks of life.

The participants chanted slogans "Long lives Pakistan" and marched different routs of the areas.

A tribal leader Agha Asmatullah said that there was peace and stability in the country due to the sacrifices of brave security forces.

Pakistan Day is a very important in the history of Pakistan, he said that for the development and stability of the country for all political and religious parties to be needed on the same page.

Agha Asmatullah said entire nation stands with Pakistan Army for strengthening defense of the country.