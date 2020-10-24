UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan,Afghanistan Fight Together To Eliminate Polio Virus: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkwa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 04:20 PM

Pakistan,Afghanistan fight together to eliminate polio virus: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkwa , Shah Farman and Governor of Nangarhar province of Afghanistan Zia-ul-Haq Amarkhel on Saturday administered anti-polio drops among children at function held in connection with world polio day at Pak- Afghan Torkham border area.

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Health Minister,Taimur Saleem Jhagra was also present on the occasion.

Provincial governors of the two neighboring countries administered polio drops to children of both countries at the ceremony.

Governor Shah Fatman said that both Pakistan and Afghanistan were committed to complete eradication of polio virus from the region.

He said the purpose of anti-polio campaign at border areas showed that both countries have come together in fight against crippling virus and save future of children of both countries.

Shah Framan said that both countries have to fight together and support each others as it was questions of healthy future of children in the region.

He Governor Khyber the two countries would work together in future to make the region free from polio virus.

He said people of the two countries have historical close fraternal and strong cultural ties, adding Pakistan would benefit from peaceful and heathy Afghanistan.

Governor said that Pakistan fully respect sovereignty and support prosperity and peace in Afghanistan.

He said peace in Afghanistan was in the interest of entire region particularly Pakistan which suffered due to terrorism and instability in the region.

Governor Shah Fatman said that Pakistan believes that only Afghan people could decide about the future of their country.

He said that peaceful Afghanistan would boost economic and trade activities in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World Governor Polio Zia-ul-Haq Border From

Recent Stories

Comprehensive roadmap to discover, nurture and dev ..

6 minutes ago

UAE presents government strategy and innovation at ..

35 minutes ago

FNC, AIPU call coordinating Arab parliamentary eff ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber awards winners of 2nd edition of ..

36 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,491 new COVID-19 cases, 1,826 reco ..

1 hour ago

SEHA shares latest developments of third phase of ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.