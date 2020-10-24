Pakistan,Afghanistan fight together to eliminate polio virus: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkwa

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkwa , Shah Farman and Governor of Nangarhar province of Afghanistan Zia-ul-Haq Amarkhel on Saturday administered anti-polio drops among children at function held in connection with world polio day at Pak- Afghan Torkham border area.

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Health Minister,Taimur Saleem Jhagra was also present on the occasion.

Provincial governors of the two neighboring countries administered polio drops to children of both countries at the ceremony.

Governor Shah Fatman said that both Pakistan and Afghanistan were committed to complete eradication of polio virus from the region.

He said the purpose of anti-polio campaign at border areas showed that both countries have come together in fight against crippling virus and save future of children of both countries.

Shah Framan said that both countries have to fight together and support each others as it was questions of healthy future of children in the region.

He Governor Khyber the two countries would work together in future to make the region free from polio virus.

He said people of the two countries have historical close fraternal and strong cultural ties, adding Pakistan would benefit from peaceful and heathy Afghanistan.

Governor said that Pakistan fully respect sovereignty and support prosperity and peace in Afghanistan.

He said peace in Afghanistan was in the interest of entire region particularly Pakistan which suffered due to terrorism and instability in the region.

Governor Shah Fatman said that Pakistan believes that only Afghan people could decide about the future of their country.

He said that peaceful Afghanistan would boost economic and trade activities in the region.