Pakistan,Germany Largest Trading Partner In Various Fields: Governor Agha

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 05:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Thursday said that lucrative investment opportunities are available in Pakistan and Balochistan, it is therefore imperative that German investors take advantage of investment opportunities in special economic zones under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that the economic and trade changes taking place in the region will usher in a new era of development in Pakistan.

He expressed these views while talking to the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan Dr. Bernhard Schlagheck at Governor House Quetta.

Referring to the cordial relations between Pakistan and Germany, the Governor of Balochistan said that it was a positive step that Germany was one of the major direct investors of the European Union in Pakistan and Germany was also Pakistan's largest trading partner in various fields.

Ahmad Agha welcomed the German Ambassador saying that cordial relations have been established between Pakistan and Germany and there are bright prospects for further enhancement of relations in the fields of solar energy, information technology, trade, and tourism.

Governor Balochistan hoped that Germany would continue to support cooperation in the fields of education, health, energy, tourism, and capacity building.

