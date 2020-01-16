UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Academic Awarded Fulbright Fellowship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :A young Pakistani academic and social scientist, Prof. Dr Husnul Amin has been awarded Fulbright fellowship for his postdoctoral research at Stockton University, New Jersey, USA.

Dr Amin is Associate Professor of Political Science and International Relations and Executive Director of Iqbal Institute of Research and Dialogue at International Islamic University Islamabad.

He is a published author of more than six books and 25 research papers.

Talking to APP, Prof. Dr Husnul Amin said that he will be working under the mentorship of renowned historian Prof. Dr Robert Nichols and his research project would focus on social movement studies, specifically the Pashtun neo-nationalism and youth mobilization.

