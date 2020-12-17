Pakistani, Afghan Leaders Discuss Progress in Kabul-Taliban Peace Talks - Special Envoy

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has held telephone discussions with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on the progress of the ongoing Afghan peace talks, as well as the strengthening of bilateral relations, Pakistani Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq Khan said.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan had a phone call with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani to discuss the progress in the on-going Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations," Khan wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday.

The Pakistani prime minister reiterated his country's support for "the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process" to find a political solution to the longstanding conflict and welcomed the recent progress in Doha talks.

"PM [Prime Minister] underlined that Pakistan's outreach to all Afghan stakeholders was part of its facilitative efforts to ensure progress towards an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

The visit of Taliban Political Commissio[n] to Pakistan is also in this context," the diplomat said.

In addition, the prime minister once again called on all the Afghan sides to take measures to reduce violence, the special representative added.

The intra-Afghan peace negotiations began in the Qatari capital back in September following the completion of a prisoner exchange process. Both sides have recently announced that they agreed on the framework of the talks, paving way for discussions on substantive issues to begin. At the same time, violent clashes between the Afghan forces and the radical movement, as well as bomb blasts, continue to ravage Afghanistan.