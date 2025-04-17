Pakistani AI specialist gains global recognition for practical business solutions

Kanwal Aalijah, a technology expert from Pakistan, is earning international attention for her work in applying artificial intelligence to address business challenges and her contributions are helping companies improve operations, understand customer behavior, and adapt to digital change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025)

Born and raised in Pakistan, Aalijah developed an early interest in technology. This interest evolved into a career that now spans advising startups and established organizations worldwide. Her focus is on using AI not just for automation, but to resolve practical issues in business environments.

With a background in data science and machine learning, Aalijah has led initiatives in both emerging and developed markets. She supports startups in building products, managing projects, and launching solutions aimed at measurable outcomes.

Aalijah also prioritized mentoring and team development, particularly in Pakistan. She works closely with young professionals, offering them exposure to global projects and hands-on experience. Her leadership emphasized accountability and long-term impact, especially in building inclusive work environments.

Her path in technology has involved overcoming barriers, especially as a woman in the field. Through consistent work and project results, she established a reputation as a reliable contributor to AI strategy. Global firms now seek her input on critical business decisions involving AI.

Her research in AI spanned fields such as sustainability, urban development, and customer analysis. One of her major projects—a consumer insights tool—was recognized by both the Dubai Government and the Dubai Future Foundation for its application and influence.

In 2022, she received the Best Researcher for Interdisciplinary Study in Sustainability Analytics, underlining her commitment to combining data with real-world relevance.

Aalijah continued to work at the intersection of innovation and everyday needs. Her approach connects technical solutions with practical results, shaping how businesses and cities respond to modern challenges.

From Pakistan to international boardrooms, her work reflects a consistent focus on impact and inclusion.