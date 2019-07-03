UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Ambassador Calls On Governor Makkah

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 30 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 07:12 PM

Pakistani ambassador calls on Governor Makkah

The Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz called on Prince Khalid Al Faisal bin Abdul Aziz, Governor Makkah Region, at Governor House in Jeddah

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) The Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz called on Prince Khalid Al Faisal bin Abdul Aziz, Governor Makkah Region, at Governor House in Jeddah.They discussed matters relating to mutual and bilateral interest.The Governor Makkah welcomed Raja Ali Ejaz and congratulated him on his assignment in Kingdom.

Prince Faisal hoped that the Ambassador will be able to further strengthen brotherly relations between the Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and extend the relations to new dimensions.The Ambassador extended greetings and felicitations from the government and people of Pakistan.

He recounted the long standing exceptional strategic relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Raja Ali Ejaz also appreciated the support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan in times of need.The Governor Makkah praised the Pakistanis for their religious and emotional attachment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.Ambassador lauded the facilitation of Hujjaj by the Saudi Government and added that the people of Makkah host such a large number of Muslims with open heart, which is a true representation of Muslim Ummah unity.

