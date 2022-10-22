UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Ambassador To Sudan Calls On Acting Governor Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2022 | 05:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistani Ambassador to Sudan Mir Behrooz Riki called on Acting Governor of Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali at Governor House here Saturday.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including overall situation of the country and province were discussed.

On this occasion, the Acting Governor said that there were bright possibilities of cooperation and increasing relations between Pakistan and Sudan in many fields including education and trade which need to be utilized on priority basis.

He said that we could make our country's economic system more stable by establishing cordial relations with all countries, especially the Muslim countries by utilizing the economic and commercial opportunities and facilities available there.

In the meeting, the life and financial losses caused by the recent floods, relief and rehabilitation activities were also discussed.

