Pakistani-American businessmen urged to boost investments in Pakistan

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, has called on Pakistani-American businessmen to invest in Pakistan with "full confidence".

"We are inviting investments from the United States and the Gulf region," he told Pakistan America Business Forum (PABF) Annual Award Banquet 2023 in Dallas, Texas, according to a press release of the Pakistani Embassy.

"China is already making investment through CPEC projects. We have invited Gulf region to participate in extractive industries and they are partnering with many European and North American firms. This is creating a huge opportunity for more investment in Pakistan," the ambassador said, adding that since the infrastructure was there, "so step into that market." "Don't hold back. Invest in Pakistan with full confidence," Masood Khan said.

"Pakistan is ripe for investment." The ambassador thanked Chairman of PABF Waqar Khan, President Anwer Azam and other PABF members for providing him with the opportunity to highlight business potential of the country. He also acknowledged Texas State Representative Salman Bhojani, Mayor Richardson Mayor Bob Dooley, Shamsul Aarifeen, Abdul Khabir for their presence.

Addressing leading businessmen and entrepreneurs, he said that with the presence of 80 US enterprises, there already existed a vast infrastructure in Pakistan for investment.

"What you have to do is to scale up and there are ample opportunities available within that in Pakistan." he said.

To streamline business activities and investment, the Ambassador suggested establishment of a forum, either in Dallas, Houston or any other part of the United States to address specific issues related to regulatory regime in Pakistan, ease of doing business in the country, repatriation of profits and other issues that are confronted by the business community and potential investors.

The Ambassador highlighted mining sector, agriculture, education, health, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, biotechnology which were opening up to the world and offering huge dividends to investors and business community.

Recalling unwavering support of Pakistani-American community, he said that Pakistani American have always stood with Pakistan. They will continue to support Pakistan and its economy with their investment and positive contributions.

Noting the presence of around one million Pakistanis in the United States, the Ambassador advised Pakistani-American to launch themselves as a community and make the bridges between Pakistan and the United States even stronger.