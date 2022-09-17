UrduPoint.com

Pakistani-American Community Boosting Support To Flood-hit Pakistan's Relief Operations: Masood Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Pakistani-American community boosting support to flood-hit Pakistan's relief operations: Masood Khan

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, has told a conference in Islamabad that the Pakistan-American community has stepped up its efforts to mobilize support to Pakistan's rescue and relief operations in flood-devastated regions of the country

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, has told a conference in Islamabad that the Pakistan-American community has stepped up its efforts to mobilize support to Pakistan's rescue and relief operations in flood-devastated regions of the country.

At the same time, he said the US government, Congress, civil society, private sector and philanthropic entities were contributing substantially to help Pakistan, one-thirds of which is under water.

Addressing the 6th International Studies Conference organized by the Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, virtually, the Ambassador said that Pak-US relations, for the past 75 years, had demonstrated great resilience and longevity. The two countries had prosecuted wars together and had been fellow peacekeepers -- "The camaraderie lives on," he added.

"We will continue to collaborate to enhance security in our region and beyond. We oppose terrorism. We would use diplomacy to resolve conflicts and promote peace." He also appreciated the efforts of the US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, for cementing multifaceted Pak-US partnership.

The Pakistani envoy said that the two counties, in the current phase, had put economic content at the center of their bilateral agenda. "In recent high-level visits, we have prioritized trade and investment ties, health partnership, food security, climate change, clean energy, agriculture, tech sector and people to people exchanges.

" Masood Khan noted that Pakistan was the largest recipient of Fulbright scholarships. He, however, pointed out that the total number of Pakistani students in the US was 7500 which was small compared to the number of students from other countries of the region. "We must strive to increase this number and get more enrollments for our students in STEM and other disciplines. The Quaid-e-Azam university can spearhead that effort," the Ambassador stated.

He also emphasized the need to project soft power of the two countries to dispel misperceptions and build trust. Appreciating the important role of the Lincoln Corners in Pakistani universities, the Ambassador suggested representation of Pakistani universities in the United States also. "This can best be done by university-to-university linkages and activating Pakistan Chairs in the United States," the Ambassador continued.

He said that Area Study Center of the Quaid-i-Azam University was acting as a catalyst to enhance understanding about the United States in Pakistan not just about politics but its rich and diversified economic, technological, social and cultural landscape.

"Pakistan and the United States have a bright future ahead. Let's imbibe each other's perspectives to strengthen our ties," Masood Khan said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Water Civil Society Agriculture Lincoln Same United States Sardar Masood Khan Congress From Government Best

Recent Stories

King Charles surprises huge London queue for queen ..

King Charles surprises huge London queue for queen's coffin

31 seconds ago
 Sahibzada Farhan's century confirms Khyber Pakhtun ..

Sahibzada Farhan's century confirms Khyber Pakhtunkhwa place in semi- final

34 seconds ago
 Myanmar reports 361 new COVID-19 cases

Myanmar reports 361 new COVID-19 cases

35 seconds ago
 Appreciation certificates distributed for helping ..

Appreciation certificates distributed for helping flood victims

37 seconds ago
 EuroPride Parade, Anti-Pride Protests Taking Place ..

EuroPride Parade, Anti-Pride Protests Taking Place in Serbia Despite Official Ba ..

5 minutes ago
 Medical camp, mobile laboratory for flood affectee ..

Medical camp, mobile laboratory for flood affectees

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.