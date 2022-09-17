Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, has told a conference in Islamabad that the Pakistan-American community has stepped up its efforts to mobilize support to Pakistan's rescue and relief operations in flood-devastated regions of the country

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, has told a conference in Islamabad that the Pakistan-American community has stepped up its efforts to mobilize support to Pakistan's rescue and relief operations in flood-devastated regions of the country.

At the same time, he said the US government, Congress, civil society, private sector and philanthropic entities were contributing substantially to help Pakistan, one-thirds of which is under water.

Addressing the 6th International Studies Conference organized by the Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, virtually, the Ambassador said that Pak-US relations, for the past 75 years, had demonstrated great resilience and longevity. The two countries had prosecuted wars together and had been fellow peacekeepers -- "The camaraderie lives on," he added.

"We will continue to collaborate to enhance security in our region and beyond. We oppose terrorism. We would use diplomacy to resolve conflicts and promote peace." He also appreciated the efforts of the US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, for cementing multifaceted Pak-US partnership.

The Pakistani envoy said that the two counties, in the current phase, had put economic content at the center of their bilateral agenda. "In recent high-level visits, we have prioritized trade and investment ties, health partnership, food security, climate change, clean energy, agriculture, tech sector and people to people exchanges.

" Masood Khan noted that Pakistan was the largest recipient of Fulbright scholarships. He, however, pointed out that the total number of Pakistani students in the US was 7500 which was small compared to the number of students from other countries of the region. "We must strive to increase this number and get more enrollments for our students in STEM and other disciplines. The Quaid-e-Azam university can spearhead that effort," the Ambassador stated.

He also emphasized the need to project soft power of the two countries to dispel misperceptions and build trust. Appreciating the important role of the Lincoln Corners in Pakistani universities, the Ambassador suggested representation of Pakistani universities in the United States also. "This can best be done by university-to-university linkages and activating Pakistan Chairs in the United States," the Ambassador continued.

He said that Area Study Center of the Quaid-i-Azam University was acting as a catalyst to enhance understanding about the United States in Pakistan not just about politics but its rich and diversified economic, technological, social and cultural landscape.

"Pakistan and the United States have a bright future ahead. Let's imbibe each other's perspectives to strengthen our ties," Masood Khan said.