UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani American Community Very Close To Heart Of PM Imran Khan: Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 01:00 AM

Pakistani American community very close to heart of PM Imran Khan: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday crediting the Overseas Pakistanis for the record foreign remittances this year said that Pakistani American community was very close to the heart of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Imran Khan even before becoming the Prime Minister had received very encouraging response from the Pakistani Americans during his fundraising campaigns as a common Pakistani," he added.

The Foreign Minister expressed these views during a virtual meeting with elected Pakistani Americans including the members of Pakistani American Council, City Mayors and Deputy Mayors.

Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed also attended the virtual meeting held through video-link.

The Foreign Minister felicitated Pakistani Americans over their electoral successes and said that he always felt proud of the successes of Pakistanis in the United States and their contribution for the country and community.

He also expressed his pleasure over the fact that a number of Pakistanis in UK were part of the British Parliament and they as well as the Pakistani Americans were raising their voice for the cause of Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister apprised the Pakistani Americans of the government's efforts and intent to give the right of vote to the Overseas Pakistanis and enabling them to play their role in Pakistan's political system and decision making.

He also updated the Pakistani Americans about the government's achievements on economic front despite the challenges of COVID-19 and dealing with pandemic situation through effective strategy including that of the smart lockdown.

The Foreign Minister said that the present government was transforming the center of its foreign policy from geo-political to geo-economics.

He also apprised the Pakistani Americans of the government's measures to facilitate the Overseas Pakistanis in redressal of their problems including through the establishment of PM Portal, FM Portal at Foreign Office as well as the instructions given to Pakistani Missions abroad to hold regular online Kachehris for expatriates.

The Foreign Minister further said that elected Pakistani Americans can also play important role in further strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and US.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Foreign Office Parliament Vote United Kingdom United States From Government

Recent Stories

MoHAP, EHS conclude participation at Arab Health 2 ..

34 minutes ago

Launch of Russian Flights to Egypt's Resorts May H ..

2 minutes ago

US-Iran JCPOA Talks to Resume Soon, 'Serious Diffe ..

35 minutes ago

DC inaugurates 58th corona vaccination center

35 minutes ago

Biden Says Democrats Struck Infrastructure Deal Wi ..

35 minutes ago

COVAX Open to All Approved COVID-19 Vaccines

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.