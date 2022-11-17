Pakistani-American journalist Amna Nawaz to co-anchor top-rated PBS 'NewsHour' programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistani-American journalist Amna Nawaz, who is the chief correspondent of Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) "NewsHour", has been named co-anchor of the popular programme along with the show's Washington correspondent and PBS 'News Weekend' anchor.

They will succeed Judy Woodruff, 75, who recently announced she's stepping aside at the end of 2022. The PBS NewsHour, co-anchored by Ms. Nawaz and Bennett, will launch on Monday, January 2, 2023.

Ms. Nawaz, 43, joined NewsHour in 2018 and has since served as its Primary substitute anchor. In 2019, she was given the honour to moderate the Democratic presidential primary debate in Los Angeles, California, becoming the first Asian American and the first Muslim American to moderate a presidential debate.

Amna is the daughter of Shuja Nawaz, a former Pakistan Television (ptv) journalist who remained associated with Atlantic Council, a Washington-based think-tank, in various capacities. He is a well known commentator and an author.

Prior to joining the NewsHour, Ms. Nawaz was an anchor and correspondent at ABC News, anchoring breaking news coverage and leading the network's digital coverage of the 2016 presidential election. Before that, she served as a foreign correspondent at NBC News, reporting from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria, Turkey, and the broader region.

At the NewsHour, Nawaz has reported politics, foreign affairs, education, climate change, culture and sports. Her immigration reporting has taken her to multiple border communities in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and Mexico.

Earlier, at NBC News, her work appeared on NBC Nightly News, The Today Show, Dateline NBC, MSNBC, and MSNBC.com.

She was NBC's Islamabad Bureau Chief and Correspondent for several years, and was the first foreign journalist allowed inside North Waziristan. She covered the Taliban attack on Malala Yousafzai, the U.S. raid on Osama bin Laden's compound, and broke news in a series of exclusive reports on the impact of U.S. drone strikes.

Ms. Nawaz has also been honoured with an Emmy Award for the NBC News Special "Inside the Obama White House," a Society for Features Journalism Award, and was a recipient of the International Reporting Project fellowship in 2009.

She's an alumna of the University of Pennsylvania--where she earned a bachelor's degree, majoring in politics, philosophy and economics, and also where she captained the varsity field hockey team and the London school of Economics from where she received her master's degree majoring in comparative politics.