Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-husband in Chicago

Police heard gunshot during welfare check and found 29-year old Sania Khan dead in her apartment while Raheel Khan, the alleged shooter, was also lying there in the bedroom with a single gunshot in his head.

CHICAGO (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2022) A Pakistani-American photographer was shot dead by her ex-husband in Chicago on Monday.

Sania Khan, a 29-year-old professional, was found shot in her condominium by police who had reached there at around 4:30 pm for welfare check.

The latest reports said that the police heard gunshot upon their arrival at the scene besides hearing a man groaning in pain.

As the police went inside of the building they found Sania Khan was shot in back of her head while the man was lying in the bedroom, with a single gunshot wound on his head. He was identied as Raheel Ahmed who was the ex-husband of Sania Khan.

The family of Ahmed had earlier reported him missing and asked police for welfare check.

The latest reports said that the police found 9mm pistol next to the alleged shooter and a suicide note was also discovered from there.

Ahmad was subsequently shifted to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Sania Khan was vocal about her ongoing divorce on social media and criticized the pitfalls she had experienced as a divorced woman.

She had established her TikTok and used to share videos and messages to highlight the delimma of being divorced.

In a video, she said, “going through a divorce as a South Asian Woman feels like you failed at life sometimes. The way the community labels you, the lack of emotional support you receive, and the pressure to stay with someone because 'what will people say' is isolating. It makes it harder for women to leave [a] marriage that they shouldn't have been in, to begin with”.

"It's painful to walk away from someone you once loved. But it's even more painful to love someone who is careless with your heart."

The Sun-Times reported that Khan had a double major in psychology and women’s studies and had launched her photography career on the side.