Pakistani among three killed in fuel trucks’ explosion near Abu Dhabi

The reports suggest that Yemen Iran-aligned Houthi group is behind the attack deep inside the United Arab Emirates.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2022) At least three people including a Pakistani citizen were killed and six others wounded after three fuel trucks exploded near Abu Dhabi airport on Monday.

The fire broke out after the trucks explosion.

The fuel tanker trucks exploded in the industrial Musaffah area near storage of oil firm ADNOC, said WAM—the state news agency.

WAM reported that two Indians and a Pakistani became victim of the attack.

The Houthi movement, which is battling a Saudi-led coalition that includes the UAE, frequently launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, but claimed few such attacks on the UAE, mostly denied by Emirati authorities.

Abu Dhabi police said that they were investigating the matter and had found a small plane that could possibly be drone at both sides that could have caused explosion and fire.

The police, however, said that there was no significant damage.

According to the reports, the Houthi s military spokesman had claimed that the group launched a military operation “deep in the UAE” and would announce details in coming hours.