UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Among Three Killed In Fuel Trucks’ Explosion Near Abu Dhabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Pakistani among three killed in fuel trucks’ explosion near Abu Dhabi

The reports suggest that Yemen Iran-aligned Houthi group is behind the attack deep inside the United Arab Emirates.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2022) At least three people including a Pakistani citizen were killed and six others wounded after three fuel trucks exploded near Abu Dhabi airport on Monday.

The fire broke out after the trucks explosion.

According to the reports, Yemen Iran-aligned Houthi group said was behind the attack deep inside the United Arab Emirates.

The fuel tanker trucks exploded in the industrial Musaffah area near storage of oil firm ADNOC, said WAM—the state news agency.

WAM reported that two Indians and a Pakistani became victim of the attack.

The Houthi movement, which is battling a Saudi-led coalition that includes the UAE, frequently launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, but claimed few such attacks on the UAE, mostly denied by Emirati authorities.

Abu Dhabi police said that they were investigating the matter and had found a small plane that could possibly be drone at both sides that could have caused explosion and fire.

The police, however, said that there was no significant damage.

According to the reports, the Houthi s military spokesman had claimed that the group launched a military operation “deep in the UAE” and would announce details in coming hours.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drone Attack Fire Police Yemen UAE Abu Dhabi Oil Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Airport

Recent Stories

Special Ministerial Committee reviews extradition ..

Special Ministerial Committee reviews extradition treaty b/w Pakistan, UK

21 minutes ago
 Manufacturing share in economy constantly falling: ..

Manufacturing share in economy constantly falling: Mian Zahid Hussain

21 minutes ago
 China's Xi warns global confrontation 'invites cat ..

China's Xi warns global confrontation 'invites catastrophic consequences'

24 minutes ago
 Poland Expects Provocations From Belarus During Bo ..

Poland Expects Provocations From Belarus During Border Wall Construction - Secur ..

24 minutes ago
 Motorway Police organizes awareness seminar on roa ..

Motorway Police organizes awareness seminar on road safety

24 minutes ago
 KP Assembly proceedings adjourned

KP Assembly proceedings adjourned

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.