Pakistani Armed Forces Accuse India of Violating Ceasefire, Killing Four Civilians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The Pakistani armed forces have accused Indian troops of violating the ceasefire and causing the death of four civilians.

"Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked CFV [ceasefire violation] in Nikial & Bagsar Sectors along #LOC [Line of Control] targeting civ [civilian] population. 4 innocent civilians incl [including] a woman in Ratta Jabbar & Lewana Khaiter vill [village] embraced shahadat [were martyred], 1 civilian got injured. Pak Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing," armed forces spokesman, Maj.

Gen. Babar Iftikhar, wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday.

Decades-long tensions between India and Pakistan escalated further last August, after New Delhi stripped the Jammu and Kashmir state of its partial autonomy, dividing it into two union territories directly controlled by the Indian government. Pakistan, which has long been claiming the Kashmir region, partially located in the state, condemned the move strongly.