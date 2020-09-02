UrduPoint.com
'Pakistani Armed Forces Foiled Aggressive Designs Of Enemy In 1965 War'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 08:59 PM

Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Sajida Begum paid a rich tribute to Pakistan armed forces which foiled aggressive designs of enemy forces in the 1965 war

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Sajida Begum paid a rich tribute to Pakistan armed forces which foiled aggressive designs of enemy forces in the 1965 war.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, she said that valiant Pakistani armed forces defeated heavy weight enemy on September, 6, 1965, adding that sacrifices of Pakistani forces would be remembered forever.

She said the living nations always remember their past and learn lessons from the history, adding that in the current situation, national solidarity and unity was much needed for the defence and safety of Pakistan.

Sajida Begum said that Pakistani soldiers always willing to sacrifice their lives just for nation sake, they stay awake so the people could sleep peacefully and safely in their homes.

She said that the nation would celebrate the Defence Dayby paying tribute to the martyrs and prayers for the survivaland prosperity of the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

