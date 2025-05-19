Pakistani Army Shatters Indian Nefarious Designs In Region: AJK President.
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 01:40 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the Pakistani army had shattered the Indian nefarious designs in the region.
He expressed these views in a detailed meeting with an overseas Kashmiris representative delegation comprising Sardar Zulfiqar Roshan from USA and Raja Javed from Switzerland which called on him at the presidency in Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis .
"We salute our armed forces for giving a befitting response to Indian aggression by shooting down Indian Rafale aircraft, destroying Indian air bases and other key military installations inside India within a short span of time", the president said.
Terming Kashmir as the root cause of tension in the region, the president stated that the clouds of war would continue to loom in South Asia unless the Kashmir issue was resolved .
The unresolved dispute, he said, continued to pose a threat to peace and stability in South Asia.
"It is, therefore, imperative that the international community should realize the sensitivity of the Kashmir issue and play its due role to help India and Pakistan to resolve this issue peacefully", Barrister Chaudhry remarked.
Describing Kashmiris as the main stakeholders to the dispute, he stressed on holding tripartite talks and including Kashmiri leadership in the decision making process to find out a permanent solution to the Kashmir dispute.
He also urged the overseas Kashmiris to play their role to expose Indian jingoism and it's expansionist designs before the world .
APP/ahr/378
