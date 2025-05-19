Open Menu

Pakistani Army Shatters Indian Nefarious Designs In Region: AJK President.

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Pakistani army shatters Indian nefarious designs in region: AJK President.

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the Pakistani army had shattered the Indian nefarious designs in the region.

He expressed these views in a detailed meeting with an overseas Kashmiris representative delegation comprising Sardar Zulfiqar Roshan from USA and Raja Javed from Switzerland which called on him at the presidency in Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis .

"We salute our armed forces for giving a befitting response to Indian aggression by shooting down Indian Rafale aircraft, destroying Indian air bases and other key military installations inside India within a short span of time", the president said.

Terming Kashmir as the root cause of tension in the region, the president stated that the clouds of war would continue to loom in South Asia unless the Kashmir issue was resolved .

The unresolved dispute, he said, continued to pose a threat to peace and stability in South Asia.

"It is, therefore, imperative that the international community should realize the sensitivity of the Kashmir issue and play its due role to help India and Pakistan to resolve this issue peacefully", Barrister Chaudhry remarked.

Describing Kashmiris as the main stakeholders to the dispute, he stressed on holding tripartite talks and including Kashmiri leadership in the decision making process to find out a permanent solution to the Kashmir dispute.

He also urged the overseas Kashmiris to play their role to expose Indian jingoism and it's expansionist designs before the world .

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 R ..

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..

8 minutes ago
 George Washington University student accuses admin ..

George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..

9 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

5 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

18 hours ago
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

18 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

1 day ago
 Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

2 days ago
 UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan