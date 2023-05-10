UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Army To Be Deployed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province Due To Unrest - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 10:16 PM

Pakistani Army to Be Deployed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province Due to Unrest - Ministry

Pakistan will deploy army units in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in connection with the mass protests that erupted after the arrest of Imran Khan, the former Pakistani prime minister and the leader of the opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI), the Pakistani Interior Ministry said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Pakistan will deploy army units in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in connection with the mass protests that erupted after the arrest of Imran Khan, the former Pakistani prime minister and the leader of the opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI), the Pakistani Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry noted that the exact number of troops, as well as the date and area of their deployment, would be determined by the provincial authorities in consultation with the defense ministry.

Earlier in the day, the ministry issued a similar order to deploy army units in the province of Punjab. Police added that nearly 1,000 protesters were detained in the province after the riots, with 130 police officers injured in clashes with the rioters.

Imran Khan was taken into custody on Tuesday, following a hearing of the Islamabad High Court in connection with corruption involving the Al-Qadir Trust, which he heads with his wife.

The politician is facing an inquiry in a case related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 50 billion Pakistani rupees ($17.6 million) to the national exchequer.

Following Khan's arrest, PTI called on Pakistani citizens to participate in mass protests and demand the politician's release. Violent demonstrations erupted across the country, with activists setting police vehicles on fire and damaging government property, and the police using gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd.

On Wednesday, two of Khan's top supporters, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar, were also arrested.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Injured Imran Khan Corruption Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Asad Umar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Riots Army Police Interior Ministry Punjab Water Vehicles Wife Gas Islamabad High Court Government Top Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

US Senators Say Introducing Bill to Bolster Securi ..

US Senators Say Introducing Bill to Bolster Security Cooperation in Western Hemi ..

1 minute ago
 Balochistan CM's spokesperson Babar Yusufzai calls ..

Balochistan CM's spokesperson Babar Yusufzai calls for banning PTI

2 minutes ago
 Czech Republic, Italy Agree to Expand Transalpine ..

Czech Republic, Italy Agree to Expand Transalpine Oil Pipeline - Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting to review measures of ..

Commissioner chairs meeting to review measures of anti-polio drive

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu revie ..

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu reviews security measures in Quetta ..

2 minutes ago
 It's not political disagreement but antagonism aga ..

It's not political disagreement but antagonism against state: Minister for Power ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.