UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Artist To Showcase 'world's Largest' Holy Quran At Expo 2020 Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 04:15 PM

Pakistani artist to showcase 'world's largest' Holy Quran at Expo 2020 Dubai

A part of the world's largest Holy Quran will be showcased at Expo 2020 Dubai, which was scheduled to start next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :A part of the world's largest Holy Quran will be showcased at Expo 2020 Dubai, which was scheduled to start next month.

The first-of-its-kind project of the Holy Quran will be cast on a canvas with aluminium and gold-plated script for the first time in more than 1,400 years of Islamic history, Khaleej Times reported .

Traditionally, the Holy Quran has been inscribed on either paper, cloth or leather, so far.

But a Pakistani artist - also a former UAE expat - seems to be creating history by inscribing verses of the Holy Quran with a novel concept, using aluminum and gold-plated words on a high quality canvas - for the first time.

Award-winning artist, Shahid Rassam, who has won many international recognitions, initiated the 'noble' project five years back, and was willing to showcase part of the project at the six-month long world expo in Dubai.

Rassam, who won the artist of the year award from the UAE University of Al Ain in 2000, has already inscribed 99 Names of Allah with aluminium and gold-plated words.

"Excluding frame, the size of the Holy Quran is 8.5-foot tall and 6.5-foot wide. It would have 150 words on one page...total number of pages are 550," said an artist associated with the project being developed in Karachi.

At present, the largest printed Quran measures 6.74 feet in height and 4.11 feet wide, and 6.69 inches thick. The copy contains 632 pages and weighs a whopping 552.74 kg, according to the Guinness World Records.

"A Dubai-based overseas Pakistani businessman, Irfan Mustafa, was facilitating the artist to showcase this masterpiece at the Expo 2020 Dubai," the artist added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World UAE Dubai 2020 From

Recent Stories

Bangladeshi vaccine scientist wins Asia's 'Nobel P ..

Bangladeshi vaccine scientist wins Asia's 'Nobel Prize'

5 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer for martyred policemen offered

Funeral prayer for martyred policemen offered

13 minutes ago
 Russians Warned of Higher Death Risks Within 6 Mon ..

Russians Warned of Higher Death Risks Within 6 Months After COVID-19 Recovery

13 minutes ago
 Negotiations on Resuming Operation of Kabul Airpor ..

Negotiations on Resuming Operation of Kabul Airport Ongoing, Berlin Offers Suppo ..

13 minutes ago
 Turkey reports 19,557 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey reports 19,557 daily COVID-19 cases

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.