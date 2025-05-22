Open Menu

Pakistani Artist Umair Shahid Shines As Star Performer At Pak-China Cultural Celebration

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Pakistani artist Umair Shahid shines as star performer at Pak-China cultural celebration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Pakistani artist Umair Shahid took center stage as Pakistan and China marked 74 years of diplomatic relations with a grand cultural celebration in Islamabad.

Held at the Silk Road Cultural Centre yesterday, the event honored the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations and featured prominent dignitaries including Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong and Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The event featured a rich tapestry of cultural performances, symbolizing the deep-rooted ties and mutual respect shared by both countries.

Among the highlights was a captivating performance by Pakistani artist Umair Shahid, who served as the show's centerpiece. Shahid enthralled the audience with his rendition of the Chinese song "Wo Men Bu Yi Yang," showcasing the harmonious blend of Pakistani and Chinese cultures. His performance received widespread acclaim, with Speaker Ayaz Sadiq commending the artist for his heartfelt tribute to Chinese culture.

"It was an honor for me to represent Sahiwal Power Plant through my Chinese Song on such a big stage", Umair Shahid Omi said.

The festivities also included traditional Chinese cultural displays such as a mesmerizing dance performance, an enchanting magic show, a dynamic kung fu demonstration, and a live presentation of the intricate Chinese tea-making technique. These performances not only entertained the attendees but also offered a glimpse into China's rich cultural heritage.

The celebration concluded with an exhibition showcasing traditional Chinese art, crafts, and musical instruments, further cementing the cultural bond between the two countries. Attendees were treated to various types of Chinese tea, served live, symbolizing the warmth and hospitality inherent in both cultures.

This commemorative event not only celebrated the historical ties between Pakistan and China but also underscored the commitment of both nations to fostering deeper cultural understanding and cooperation in the years to come.

