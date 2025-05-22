- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistani artist Umair Shahid shines as star performer at Pak-China cultural celebration
Pakistani Artist Umair Shahid Shines As Star Performer At Pak-China Cultural Celebration
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Pakistani artist Umair Shahid took center stage as Pakistan and China marked 74 years of diplomatic relations with a grand cultural celebration in Islamabad.
Held at the Silk Road Cultural Centre yesterday, the event honored the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations and featured prominent dignitaries including Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong and Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.
The event featured a rich tapestry of cultural performances, symbolizing the deep-rooted ties and mutual respect shared by both countries.
Among the highlights was a captivating performance by Pakistani artist Umair Shahid, who served as the show's centerpiece. Shahid enthralled the audience with his rendition of the Chinese song "Wo Men Bu Yi Yang," showcasing the harmonious blend of Pakistani and Chinese cultures. His performance received widespread acclaim, with Speaker Ayaz Sadiq commending the artist for his heartfelt tribute to Chinese culture.
"It was an honor for me to represent Sahiwal Power Plant through my Chinese Song on such a big stage", Umair Shahid Omi said.
The festivities also included traditional Chinese cultural displays such as a mesmerizing dance performance, an enchanting magic show, a dynamic kung fu demonstration, and a live presentation of the intricate Chinese tea-making technique. These performances not only entertained the attendees but also offered a glimpse into China's rich cultural heritage.
The celebration concluded with an exhibition showcasing traditional Chinese art, crafts, and musical instruments, further cementing the cultural bond between the two countries. Attendees were treated to various types of Chinese tea, served live, symbolizing the warmth and hospitality inherent in both cultures.
This commemorative event not only celebrated the historical ties between Pakistan and China but also underscored the commitment of both nations to fostering deeper cultural understanding and cooperation in the years to come.
Recent Stories
33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools & Univers ..
Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, citing personal reasons
Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance climate action, water diplomac ..
Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 2025
Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date
Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi after breakup with Shubman Gi ..
Google integrates Gemini AI into Chrome browser for smarter browsing
Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises trade mission to the Philippines, Thailand
Dubai Future Experts Programme launches 5th cycle with 21 participants
Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for MoI Personnel
Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort welcomes 20 Emirati leaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Major diplomatic, economic, security milestones achieved during China visit: Dar3 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 holds mock exercise4 minutes ago
-
Romanian Ambassador, PRBC inaugurate regional Sialkot office4 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court4 minutes ago
-
Pakistani artist Umair Shahid shines as star performer at Pak-China cultural celebration4 minutes ago
-
Man kills sister over suspicion4 minutes ago
-
PIA expands flight operations with new direct route from Lahore to Paris4 minutes ago
-
Electric wheelchairs given to 10 special education students4 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam inaugurates 'Nawaz Sharif flyover'4 minutes ago
-
PM vows to expedite institutional reforms as IMF lauds Pakistan’s economic progress14 minutes ago
-
Teen drowns while bathing in phuleli canal in Hyderabad24 minutes ago
-
20 netted over power theft24 minutes ago