Pakistani Athlete Huraira Wins Bronze At International Taekwondo Championship
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Pakistani taekwondo athlete Syed Abu Huraira Shah secured a bronze medal in the senior category at the International Taekwondo Championship in France on Sunday.
According to event details, over 2,000 athletes from more than 20 countries participated in the prestigious competition. At just 19 years old, Huraira has already represented Pakistan in over six international tournaments, showcasing his dedication to martial arts.
Huraira said that Master Syed Rehman Shah served as the coach for Pakistan's contingent, ensuring strong representation at the global event. In August 2024, Huraira Shah won a gold medal for Pakistan in Malaysia, further solidifying his reputation as a rising star in taekwondo.
Meanwhile, Pakistan secured two bronze medals at the 11th SeongNam Open International Taekwondo Championship 2024, reinforcing the country's growing presence in international martial arts.
Huraira, while speaking to APP online, expressed his gratitude to Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab for his continuous support in consecutive tournaments. Huraira also announced plans to participate in a two-day training camp in Germany and Switzerland before returning to Pakistan on February 19.
Huraira said, "I am grateful to Mayor Karachi for his support, which has helped me reach this stage. I will continue striving to make Pakistan proud on the international stage.
