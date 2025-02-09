Open Menu

Pakistani Athlete Huraira Wins Bronze At International Taekwondo Championship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Pakistani athlete Huraira wins bronze at International Taekwondo Championship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Pakistani taekwondo athlete Syed Abu Huraira Shah secured a bronze medal in the senior category at the International Taekwondo Championship in France on Sunday.

According to event details, over 2,000 athletes from more than 20 countries participated in the prestigious competition. At just 19 years old, Huraira has already represented Pakistan in over six international tournaments, showcasing his dedication to martial arts.

Huraira said that Master Syed Rehman Shah served as the coach for Pakistan's contingent, ensuring strong representation at the global event. In August 2024, Huraira Shah won a gold medal for Pakistan in Malaysia, further solidifying his reputation as a rising star in taekwondo.

Meanwhile, Pakistan secured two bronze medals at the 11th SeongNam Open International Taekwondo Championship 2024, reinforcing the country's growing presence in international martial arts.

Huraira, while speaking to APP online, expressed his gratitude to Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab for his continuous support in consecutive tournaments. Huraira also announced plans to participate in a two-day training camp in Germany and Switzerland before returning to Pakistan on February 19.

Huraira said, "I am grateful to Mayor Karachi for his support, which has helped me reach this stage. I will continue striving to make Pakistan proud on the international stage.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statemen ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia

17 minutes ago
 G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

17 minutes ago
 Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral ..

Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral relations, exchange honours

18 minutes ago
 Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli stateme ..

Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli statements about Saudi Arabia

33 minutes ago
 Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements again ..

Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements against Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago
 Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitor ..

Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitors in 2024, up 9% YoY

2 hours ago
American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx e ..

American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx event

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s centennial celebration

2 hours ago
 Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financia ..

Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financial Innovation Hackathon'

2 hours ago
 UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificia ..

UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificial Intelligence

2 hours ago
 SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers com ..

SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition

3 hours ago
 Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIB ..

Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan