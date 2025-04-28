Pakistani-Australian Tariq Khan Leads For Clean And Green Pakistan
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Making Pakistan environmentally clean and lush green is not an impossible dream — it is a mission in motion, led by Pakistani-Australian environmentalist Tariq Khan.
A devoted son of the soil, Khan has dedicated his life to transforming motherland into a healthier, greener nation.
Speaking to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Tariq Khan, Chief Executive of "Clean and Green Pakistan," emphasized the urgent need to change environmental behaviors through awareness campaigns and the promotion of environmental education.
“I have spent more than Rs10 million since 2014 on this cause," said Khan. "From sweeping the streets with my own hands to organizing massive cleanliness drives and tree plantation campaigns, I have been consistently working toward a greener Pakistan."
Among latest initiatives, Khan has introduced reusable cloth shopping bags, aiming to replace environmentally harmful plastic bags. The cloth bags carry patriotic and motivational slogans like “I love Pakistan — Let's Make It Clean,” “Smile, You Are in Pakistan,” and “A Strong Army, A Strong Country.
”
The bags are available for sale and are distributed free of cost to teachers and journalists, recognizing their crucial role in spreading environmental awareness and education.
"I have devoted my life to this cause," Khan stated passionately. "But to bring meaningful, sustainable change, support from the corporate sector is essential — especially in replacing plastic bags with eco-friendly alternatives. Additionally, I offer to assist anyone wishing to plant trees in memory of their loved ones under our 'Green Birthday' campaign.”
Khan underscored that a clean and green environment not only protects public health but also significantly reduces healthcare costs. “Cleanliness must become a political priority," he asserted, "as it can save billions of rupees spent annually on health issues. After all, cleanliness is considered half of faith in our religion.”
Through dedication, personal sacrifice, and a vision for a better future, Tariq Khan continues to inspire Pakistanis to take action for a cleaner, greener homeland.
