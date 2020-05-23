UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Authorities Confirm Death Of 80 People In A320 Plane Crash In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Pakistani Authorities Confirm Death of 80 People in A320 Plane Crash in Karachi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Pakistan's Sindh Health Department spokesperson Meeran Yousuf confirmed on Friday that 80 people had died in the A320 plane crash near Karachi.

The Pakistan International Airlines passenger jet with 99 people on board crashed into a crowded neighborhood near the southern Pakistani city of Karachi.

The Sindh provincial health ministry said earlier that 66 bodies had been recovered.

"#PlaneCrash Update: 80 deaths confirmed. 2 survivors. 48 dead bodies are at JPMC, 32 are at CHK. 17 bodies have been identified so far. #Karachi," Yousuf wrote on Twitter.

The search-and-rescue operation at the crash site is underway.

