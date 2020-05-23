Pakistani Authorities Confirm Death of 97 People in A320 Plane Crash in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Pakistan's Sindh Health Department spokeswoman Meeran Yousuf confirmed on Saturday that 97 people had died in the A320 plane crash near Karachi.

The Pakistan International Airlines passenger jet with 99 people on board crashed into a crowded neighborhood near the southern Pakistani city of Karachi.

The Sindh provincial health ministry said earlier that 80 bodies had been found.

"Final #PlaneCrash update for today: Total people on board: 99. Total deaths: 97. Survivors: 02," Yousuf wrote on her Twitter page.

The spokeswoman added that 19 bodies had been identified so far.

The search-and-rescue operation at the crash site is underway.