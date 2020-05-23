UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Authorities Report 90 Casualties In Karachi Plane Crash - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:04 AM

At least 90 people died in the crash of a Pakistani International Airlines plane near the airport in Karachi, the Bol news broadcaster reported on Friday, citing Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) At least 90 people died in the crash of a Pakistani International Airlines plane near the airport in Karachi, the Bol news broadcaster reported on Friday, citing Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

The broadcaster also said that five houses and several cars had been destroyed as a result of the crash.

According to a representative of Pakistan's civil aviation authority, there were 91 passengers on board the plane crashed near Karachi airport. It also reported that there were 7 crew members on board.

Earlier in the day, Pakistani authorities confirmed that at least two people had survived the crash. People living in houses on which the plane crashed were also affected.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the start of an investigation into the accident.

