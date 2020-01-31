Pakistani Authorities Suspend Direct China Flights at Least Until February 2

The Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan said on Friday it had suspended all direct flights to and from China at least until February 2 over the risk of the new coronavirus spreading, Pakistan's ARY News reported

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan said on Friday it had suspended all direct flights to and from China at least until February 2 over the risk of the new coronavirus spreading, Pakistan's ARY news reported.

"Please be informed that as per a decision by the Competent Authority ... all direct flight operations between Pakistan and China are to be suspended immediately, initially till February 2, [the decision is] subjected to subsequent review," the statement says, as quoted by the broadcaster.

Airlines around the world, including American Airlines, British Airlines, Lufthansa, Finnair, EL AI, Scandinavian Airlines, Air India, Air Canada and others, have already suspended their own China flights.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread to 19 countries. The virus has already killed 213 people and infected over 9,000 others in China.