UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Authorities Suspend Direct China Flights At Least Until February 2

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 01:10 PM

Pakistani Authorities Suspend Direct China Flights at Least Until February 2

The Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan said on Friday it had suspended all direct flights to and from China at least until February 2 over the risk of the new coronavirus spreading, Pakistan's ARY News reported

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan said on Friday it had suspended all direct flights to and from China at least until February 2 over the risk of the new coronavirus spreading, Pakistan's ARY news reported.

"Please be informed that as per a decision by the Competent Authority ... all direct flight operations between Pakistan and China are to be suspended immediately, initially till February 2, [the decision is] subjected to subsequent review," the statement says, as quoted by the broadcaster.

Airlines around the world, including American Airlines, British Airlines, Lufthansa, Finnair, EL AI, Scandinavian Airlines, Air India, Air Canada and others, have already suspended their own China flights.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread to 19 countries. The virus has already killed 213 people and infected over 9,000 others in China.

Related Topics

Pakistan World China Canada Air India Wuhan February December All From

Recent Stories

Dozens of vehicles fined for using unfit CNG kit

13 minutes ago

Australia U-19 cricketers face sanctions for mocki ..

13 minutes ago

Kenin's Melbourne heroics forged from turbulent fa ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) trading starts posit ..

13 minutes ago

Peshawar administration emphasizing on provision o ..

13 minutes ago

Gas leakage kills five brothers in Abbottabad

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.