Pakistani Blind Cricket Team’s achievement of becoming world champions remarkable: Mayor Karachi

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 10:30 PM
Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, said that the Pakistani Blind Cricket Team’s achievement of becoming world champions for the first time is a remarkable feat
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, said that the Pakistani Blind Cricket Team’s achievement of becoming world champions for the first time is a remarkable feat.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Mayor Karachi said that by winning the final against Bangladesh by 10 wickets, Pakistani Blind Cricket Team has proven itself as the global champion.
He congratulated the Pakistani team that won the Blind T20 Cricket World Cup and the entire nation for this extraordinary performance.
Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, mentioned that during the global event held in Pakistan, the players of the Pakistani Blind Team displayed exceptional performance in all matches.
If the defending champions, the Indian team, had also come to Pakistan, the Pakistani players, due to their performance, would have been capable of defeating them as well, he said.
The Pakistani Blind Team eventually snatched the title from the former champions, India, in the fourth edition of the Blind Cricket World Cup, he said.
He is confident that the Pakistani Blind Cricket Team will continue to perform well and maintain its dominance in the world of cricket.
Barrister Murtaza Wahab added that in previous World Cup events, the Pakistani team had shown good performances but had failed to win the title in the final stages.
Now, Pakistan's dream has been fulfilled and he salutes the hard work and dedication of the players and the team management of the Pakistani Blind Cricket Team, he said.
