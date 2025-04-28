(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Pakistani boxer and Special Security Unit (SSU) Brand Ambassador Usman Wazeer was given a rousing welcome at Karachi International Airport following his stunning knockout victory over Indian opponent Eswaran at the World Siam Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

A large crowd, including SSU commandos as well as notable social and political figures, gathered at the airport to celebrate Wazeer's achievement. The national hero knocked out Eswaran within the first two minutes of the bout, adding another proud chapter to Pakistan’s sporting history.

Speaking to the media upon his arrival, Usman Wazeer said, "I am proud to make my country’s name shine. I am ready to make any sacrifice for Pakistan."

DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed praised the young boxer, calling him "a national asset and a true role model for our youth," and lauded his efforts in enhancing Pakistan’s image on the global stage.