Pakistani-British Citizen Alleges Nasir Butt Of Murdering Father, Uncle

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 40 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 12:31 PM

Pakistani-British citizen alleges Nasir Butt of murdering father, uncle

Jawad Malik alleged that Nasir Butt had the support of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif that’s why justice could not be served.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 7th July, 2019) Pakistani origin British citizen Jawad Malik has in his video message alleged that his father and uncle were murdered by Nasir Butt, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) UK leader.

Jawad Malik alleged that Nasir Butt had the support of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif that’s why justice could not be served.

He said that his foreigner aunty and her son are staying in America after they were not provided justice for her husband’s murder.

Jawad further appealed the prime minister to punish his father and uncle’s murderer.

He said that Nasir Butt murdered his father and uncle.

In a press conference on Saturday, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz revealed a video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik allegedly confessing that he convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif on the pressure of hidden forces.

The video was shot by Nawaz Sharif’s supporter Nasir Butt. In the video, judge Arshad Malik is recorded as saying that he is really upset as he did not do justice and his conscience is burdened.

“They have secret material against everybody. They called me and showed me a video. After watching it, I had no choice but to act upon what they said,” the judge says to Nasir Butt without naming anyone who showed him the compromising video, which was used to pressurise him.

Maryam Nawaz said the judge was blackmailed and forced to convict Nawaz Sharif by the powers-that-be.

