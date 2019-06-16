Pakistani-British girl demands protection for her husband after angry father registers case against him

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th June, 2019) A British girl of Pakistani origin has appealed the Pakistani government to provide protection to her husband.

According to details, 19-year-old Afshan Sanam said that her family has registered a fake case against her 27-year-old husband Soul Steve, who is now on a run to escape arrest.

Afshan said that she had married Steve on April 20 after meeting him via Facebook. Steve was a Pakistani Christian who had converted to islam before marrying Afshan. They had a legal marriage contract but Afshan’s father, who drives taxi in Britain, registered a kidnapping case against Steve in Pakistan.

Afshan said that her father Khalid Hussain was against her marriage with Steve.

When she eventually married him and told her father about it, he got angry and reached her in-laws house in Pakistan.

She said that her father got the police to raid their house but they had escaped before the police could arrest them.

Afshan said that her father belongs to Azad Kashmir and a PTI leader from the area is pressuring Punjab Police to take action against Steve’s family.

Afshan’s husband informed her from an undisclosed location that he has been hiding from the police and asked her to go back to Britain.

Afshan filed an appeal with the British High Commission to provide protection to her husband who is on the run in Pakistan.

The Britain police have shifted her to a safe location while Afshan continues to demand the human rights agencies, Pakistani government and British High Commission to help her husband.