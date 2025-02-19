Open Menu

Pakistani Business Delegation Meets With Sri Lankan Minister To Boost Trade Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Pakistani business delegation meets with Sri Lankan minister to boost trade ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A high-level Pakistani business delegation, led by Consul General of Sri Lanka, Yasin Joyia, met with Sri Lanka's Minister of Trade, Commerce & Food Security, Wasantha Samarasinghe, at the Parliament House in Sri Lanka, information shared by Consul General Labore office.

The meeting aimed to strengthen trade relations, explore business opportunities, and enhance investment partnerships between the two nations, particularly in the food and commerce sectors.

The delegation included prominent business leaders, such as Sheikh Muhammad Tahir Anjum, CEO of Six-B Food Industries Pakistan, and Muhammad Gulzar Faisal Sheikh, Director of Six-B Food Industries.

Mr. AM. Jaufer, President of the Chamber of Tourism and Industry, also attended the meeting.

This meeting marks a significant step towards fostering economic collaboration and mutual growth between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The two countries have a long-standing trade relationship, with Pakistan being Sri Lanka's second-largest trading partner in the SAARC region.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on succ ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on successful surgery

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip thr ..

Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip through Rafah Crossing for first ..

9 hours ago
 UAE President confers First Class Medal of Indepen ..

UAE President confers First Class Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Chad

10 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on success ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery

10 hours ago
AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as firs ..

AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as first Black Hawk Blade MRO Centre ..

10 hours ago
 WAM hosts panel discussion to mark Safer Internet ..

WAM hosts panel discussion to mark Safer Internet Day in cooperation with 'Aqdar ..

10 hours ago
 SCCI strengthens economic, trade partnerships with ..

SCCI strengthens economic, trade partnerships with Guatemala

11 hours ago
 Sharjah welcomes Chinese delegation to cement econ ..

Sharjah welcomes Chinese delegation to cement economic ties

11 hours ago
 UN nuclear chief to view contaminated Fukushima so ..

UN nuclear chief to view contaminated Fukushima soil

11 hours ago
 ICT admin hosts thrilling Tent Pegging competition ..

ICT admin hosts thrilling Tent Pegging competition at F-9 Park, attracts global ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan