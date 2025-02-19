Pakistani business delegation meets with Sri Lankan minister to boost trade ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A high-level Pakistani business delegation, led by Consul General of Sri Lanka, Yasin Joyia, met with Sri Lanka's Minister of Trade, Commerce & Food Security, Wasantha Samarasinghe, at the Parliament House in Sri Lanka, information shared by Consul General Labore office.

The meeting aimed to strengthen trade relations, explore business opportunities, and enhance investment partnerships between the two nations, particularly in the food and commerce sectors.

The delegation included prominent business leaders, such as Sheikh Muhammad Tahir Anjum, CEO of Six-B Food Industries Pakistan, and Muhammad Gulzar Faisal Sheikh, Director of Six-B Food Industries.

Mr. AM. Jaufer, President of the Chamber of Tourism and Industry, also attended the meeting.

This meeting marks a significant step towards fostering economic collaboration and mutual growth between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The two countries have a long-standing trade relationship, with Pakistan being Sri Lanka's second-largest trading partner in the SAARC region.