Pakistani Business Delegation Meets With Sri Lankan Minister To Boost Trade Ties
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A high-level Pakistani business delegation, led by Consul General of Sri Lanka, Yasin Joyia, met with Sri Lanka's Minister of Trade, Commerce & Food Security, Wasantha Samarasinghe, at the Parliament House in Sri Lanka, information shared by Consul General Labore office.
The meeting aimed to strengthen trade relations, explore business opportunities, and enhance investment partnerships between the two nations, particularly in the food and commerce sectors.
The delegation included prominent business leaders, such as Sheikh Muhammad Tahir Anjum, CEO of Six-B Food Industries Pakistan, and Muhammad Gulzar Faisal Sheikh, Director of Six-B Food Industries.
Mr. AM. Jaufer, President of the Chamber of Tourism and Industry, also attended the meeting.
This meeting marks a significant step towards fostering economic collaboration and mutual growth between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The two countries have a long-standing trade relationship, with Pakistan being Sri Lanka's second-largest trading partner in the SAARC region.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on successful surgery
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2025
Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip through Rafah Crossing for first ..
UAE President confers First Class Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Chad
UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery
AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as first Black Hawk Blade MRO Centre ..
WAM hosts panel discussion to mark Safer Internet Day in cooperation with 'Aqdar ..
SCCI strengthens economic, trade partnerships with Guatemala
Sharjah welcomes Chinese delegation to cement economic ties
UN nuclear chief to view contaminated Fukushima soil
ICT admin hosts thrilling Tent Pegging competition at F-9 Park, attracts global ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistani business delegation meets with Sri Lankan minister to boost trade ties6 minutes ago
-
Dr Fai urges world powers to take meaningful steps for Kashmir settlement16 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti condemns killing of 7 bus passengers in Barkhan26 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz condoles death of MNA, ex-minister Yousuf Talpur46 minutes ago
-
President, PM condemn killing of bus passengers in Barkhan1 hour ago
-
President grieved over death of Nawab Yousuf Talpur3 hours ago
-
Ramzan Bazars to be set up in all AJK districts to supply edibles to consumers on subsidized rates11 hours ago
-
Sharjeel holds meetings to discuss Dumper, Tanker accidents issue11 hours ago
-
ICT admin hosts thrilling Tent Pegging competition at F-9 Park, attracts global attention11 hours ago
-
Multan Police solve blind murder case, arrest two suspects11 hours ago
-
Kohat launches massive vaccination drive against deadly 'Tabaq' disease11 hours ago
-
Economic indicators show positive trends: Rana Mashhood11 hours ago