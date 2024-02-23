Pakistani Business, Media Tycoon Zafar Siddiqui Passes Away In Dubai
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 11:42 PM
Renowned Pakistani businessman and media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui breathed his last on Friday in Dubai after succumbing to his battle with cancer
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Renowned Pakistani businessman and media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui breathed his last on Friday in Dubai after succumbing to his battle with cancer.
He worked as an accountant with Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG) for 18 years, initially as a partner and later as the managing director of one of its consulting practices.
In the mid-1990s, he launched a tv production house in Pakistan, specializing in providing business programmes to overseas broadcasters.
He founded TeleBiz, a Pakistani TV production enterprise that specialized in giving foreign broadcasters access to exclusive business shows. Following that, he founded the CNBC business network in the middle East, as well as CNBC Pakistan in 2005 and CNBC Africa in 2007. In addition, he was instrumental in the founding of Samaa TV, a 24-hour news and current affairs channel, in 2009.
Recent Stories
International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..
Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony
PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people
Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan
Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad
KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers
ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy priorities, opportunities
CM sends summary for PA session
Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct of parliamentary elections
Bilawal nominates Murad as CM once again
UN experts call for global arms embargo on Israel amid escalating Gaza attacks
West Bank drone strike killed a Palestinian
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khawaja Asif stresses national unity, consensus building2 seconds ago
-
Governor expresses regret on Labor rooms not functioning in most of Balochistan’s districts20 minutes ago
-
AJK President condoles demise of Pir Mazhar Shah50 minutes ago
-
Election Manifesto Implementation top priority: Kundi50 minutes ago
-
International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering concludes1 hour ago
-
Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony1 hour ago
-
PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people1 hour ago
-
Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan1 hour ago
-
Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad1 hour ago
-
KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers1 hour ago
-
ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy priorities, opportunities2 hours ago
-
CM sends summary for PA session2 hours ago