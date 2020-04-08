UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Businessman In Japan Donates To NDMA Medical Equipment Worth Rs 35 Mln

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:39 PM

A young Pakistani businessman in Japan has donated medical equipment worth Rs 35 million in response to the healthcare situation due to Covid-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :A young Pakistani businessman in Japan has donated medical equipment worth Rs 35 million in response to the healthcare situation due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The equipment donated by Asad Nawaz Khan, also President of Fair Medical Japan includes refurbished ventilators, Electrocargiogram (ECG) machines, ultrasound machines, analyzers, nebulizers, injection pumps and special wheelchairs.

According to embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo on Wednesday, the donated medical equipment is being shipped as a full container for Pakistan consigned to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) � the national focal agency to fight Coronavirus in the country.

The donor, Asad Nawaz, shared the list of equipment with Ambassador of Pakistan Imtiaz Ahmad, at a handing-over ceremony held in Kashiwa, a small town near Tokyo on Wednesday.

The ambassador thanked Asad Nawaz on behalf of Government of Pakistan while recalling his earlier generosity shown during floods in Pakistan.

He said at a time when the prices of medical equipment skyrocketed in open market, such empathy was exemplary showing the donor's true love for Pakistan and Pakistani people.

The ambassador urged the expatriate Pakistani community worldwide to follow local instructions and all necessary precautions, and also contribute towards their homeland in whatever way possible.

