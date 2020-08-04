Pakistani businessmen attend online cashmere trade fair organized by Inner Mongolia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistani businessmen have attended an online cashmere trade fair organized by China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistani businessmen have attended an online cashmere trade fair organized by China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region.

More than 120 representatives, including 36 cashmere companies in Inner Mongolia and importers from Pakistan, Poland, Belgium, Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Brazil and the Dominican Republic attended the fair despite the COVID-19 pandemic, China Daily reported on Tuesday.

The fair was hosted by the autonomous region's department of commerce, and handled by the China Association of Trade in Services.

Suppliers and buyers held more than 200 separate meetings during the fair via video conference to advance business deals.

Wang Wenjie, deputy chief of the region's commerce department, said the online trade fair would help the region's cashmere industry better integrate into the global economy to achieve mutually beneficial cooperation.

Marcin Jablonski, vice president of IGEI, a Polish import and export chamber of commerce, said Inner Mongolia and Poland have close long-term trade ties, and China is the largest source of imports for Polish textiles and garments.

He said cashmere textiles and clothing from Inner Mongolia enjoy a good reputation in Central and Eastern Europe, and sees more potential for cooperation.

Bernard Dewit, chairman of the Belgian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, said he believes the fair would help achieve more practical cooperation between Chinese and European companies.